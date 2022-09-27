Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 9.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

