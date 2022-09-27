Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

