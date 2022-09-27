Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BIV stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

