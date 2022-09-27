Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

