Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 109,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.25 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.