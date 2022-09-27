Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4,342.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

