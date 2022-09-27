Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

