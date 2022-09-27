Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

