Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

