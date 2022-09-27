Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

