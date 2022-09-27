Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

