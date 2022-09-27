Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 132.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.