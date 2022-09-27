Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$16.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$13.85 and a 1 year high of C$20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

