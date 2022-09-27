Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$16.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$13.85 and a 1 year high of C$20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.