Vega Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $37.16 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $37.16 million and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vega Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.13 or 0.01828554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vega Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vega Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.