Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Ventas stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

