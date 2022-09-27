Venus One Day Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $138.53 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00024734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

