Veracity Capital LLC Has $254,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 132,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,697,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 113,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

