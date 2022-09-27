Veracity Capital LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

