Veracity Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.