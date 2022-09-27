Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

