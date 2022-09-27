Veracity Capital LLC Sells 31 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $581.59 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $576.05 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $662.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

