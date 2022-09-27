VeraOne (VRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.41 Million

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for $50.82 or 0.00271153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeraOne has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $18,309.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeraOne has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeraOne alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

About VeraOne

VeraOne launched on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 224,476 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home.

VeraOne Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeraOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.