Verge (XVG) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,539,538 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.