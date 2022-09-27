Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) & Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritex and Bank of Santa Clarita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Veritex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

This table compares Veritex and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 35.73% 10.32% 1.38% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Bank of Santa Clarita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 3.95 $139.58 million $2.74 10.01 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Summary

Veritex beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

