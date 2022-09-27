Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.