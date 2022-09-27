Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

LRCX stock opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.12 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

