Veriti Management LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

