Veriti Management LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,946,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Aflac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

