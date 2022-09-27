Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,943 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prudential by 7.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prudential by 12.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $42.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

