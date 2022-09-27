Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,467 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth $629,000.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

