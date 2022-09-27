VerusCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36,185.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,592,929 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

