Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00274651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017289 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.