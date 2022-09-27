VIBE (VIBE) Price Up 6.1% This Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $723,717.39 and approximately $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.87 or 1.00031644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00059342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064620 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

