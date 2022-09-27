Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $4.94 on Monday. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

