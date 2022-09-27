VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $14.87 million and $5.69 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 56,103,239 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars.

