Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

