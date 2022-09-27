Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 78,953 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 410,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

PFE opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

