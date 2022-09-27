VIMworld Price Down 1% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

