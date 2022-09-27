Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

