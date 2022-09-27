Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
Further Reading
