Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $819,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

