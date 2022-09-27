Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a current ratio of 15.25. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

