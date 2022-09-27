Viper Protocol (VIPER) Price Down 78.4% Over Last Week

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viper Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32,590.28 and approximately $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002798 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.
About Viper Protocol
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
