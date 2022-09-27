Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,615,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,167,253,000 after buying an additional 518,570 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.90 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.