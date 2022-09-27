Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $17.89 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00017878 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $81.30 million and $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

