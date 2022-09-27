W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

