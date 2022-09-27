Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.65

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and traded as low as $112.00. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $112.20, with a volume of 301 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €126.00 ($128.57) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.14.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.54.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

