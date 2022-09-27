Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WBA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $32.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.