Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 116,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after buying an additional 551,573 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

