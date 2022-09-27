Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $229,530.37

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Wallet Swap has a total market capitalization of $229,530.37 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066422 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10154247 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Wallet Swap Coin Profile
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wallet Swap Coin Trading
