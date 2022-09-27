WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,263.00

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $1.07 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About WallStreetBets DApp

WallStreetBets DApp’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WallStreetBets DApp is www.wsbdapp.com.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WallStreetBets DApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WallStreetBets DApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

